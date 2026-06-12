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Vegetation fire burns near Valnova, forward progress stopped

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KIVI
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Posted

EAGLE, Idaho — Fire crews responded on Friday morning to a vegetation fire near Valnova along Highway 16 north of Eagle.

The fire was reported around 6:20 a.m. near 8551 N. Highway 16.

Watch Duty reported that forward progress of the fire has been stopped, as of 7 a.m.

No information about the size of the fire, damage or possible evacuations was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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