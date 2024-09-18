"Vandalism is still a crime" - Idaho GOP campaign signs defaced and vandalized

EAGLE, IDAHO — Some campaign signs urging voters to vote "no" on Proposition 1, the Open Primaries Initiative, have been defaced and vandalized in Eagle.



Idaho GOP is offering $5,000 dollars for the arrest and conviction of those who defaced the signs.

With election season approaching, campaign signs are once again becoming prevalent on many street corners. However, a few signs have been seeing vandalism. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston in Eagle where GOP signs against the Open Primaries Initiative, or Proposition 1, have been defaced and vandalized. Some, even being covered by a swastika.

"Vandalism is still a crime. Doesn't matter if it is political signs, someone's home, or anything else, it is still a crime." Idaho Secretary of State, Phil McGrane

The signs in question are urging voters to vote "no" on the top-4 primary and ranked choice voting initiative.

The initiative would allow voters to rank the candidates by preference on the ballot regardless of party affiliation, abolishing the current primary system instead, of having all candidates in the same contest.

In response to the vandalism, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon said she was disgusted to see swastikas drawn on the signs, calling it a “hate crime” against all Republicans in Idaho.

Along with calling on local law enforcement to investigate, the party is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of those involved.

I reached out to Idahoans for Open Primaries and they said they

"strongly denounce vandalism. Defacing property in the public right of way - including campaign signage - is unfortunately something that happens every election season. It is truly shameful.”

Secretary of State McGrane hopes that this will all pass over and not happen again.

"Civility matters in this space. We want to respect everyone's freedom of speech as we get closer to November 5th. If anyone sees any issues with signs, please report it to local law enforcement." Secretary of State

As the investigation is still underway, officials ask that folks please be courteous and that regardless of where you stand on a subject, it is never ok to deface public property.