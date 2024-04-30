Valley Regional Transit is expanding its On-Demand service in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit (VRT) is adding to its On-Demand service in Eagle, by extending operating hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The change begins Wednesday, May 1, and also extends customer service availability by one hour on weekday evenings.

VRT On-Demand gives residents a convenient and efficient mode of transportation, allowing them to schedule trips within the designated service zone through the VRT Booking mobile app, online, or by calling VRT’s customer service team.

"We are thrilled to introduce these extended service hours for our Eagle On-Demand service," said VRT CEO Elaine Clegg. "At VRT, we continually look to improve our services and better serve the residents of our community. The City of Eagle staff and leadership have been supportive of identifying ways to expand transportation options and stay within our respective budgets, and we are thankful for their support. These expanded hours offer more opportunities for work commutes, school trips, and more.”

Rather than being picked up at a bus stop using fixed time schedules, riders are picked up near their location and dropped off near their destination within the service zone. With the extended hours, commuters can now enjoy the flexibility of scheduling rides earlier in the morning or later in the evening, accommodating a wider range of travel needs.

The service zone includes most of the city of Eagle, with boundaries of Beacon Light Road, Chinden Boulevard, Highway 16, and Horseshoe Bend Road. It also connects to the intersection of Gary & Bunch in Boise, The Village at Meridian, and the St. Luke’s Meridian campus.

