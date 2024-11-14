Traffic picking back up in downtown Eagle as traffic signal project wraps up

EAGLE, IDAHO — Idaho News 6 caught up with ACHD as they get closer to finishing the construction at 2nd and Old State Street in downtown Eagle.



The intersection has been fully closed for almost two months.

The project will widen sidewalks and add a fully working traffic signal.

The project is expected to complete by Thanksgiving.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Construction and lane restrictions are nothing new for downtown Eagle in 2024. But, recent progress has locals passing through a little easier. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, with the latest updates on the Downtown Eagle Mobility Project and the change in traffic flow for this busy intersection.

"It's coming along. The growing pains are frustrating," shrugged local Mark Butler.

One of the ongoing growing pains for folks driving through downtown Eagle the last few months has been construction at the intersection of 2nd and Old State with traffic completely shut down for weeks. But not anymore.

Peter MacClain explained, "We got some steady traffic now coming through. We are glad they got the sidewalks. It's nice to see people be able to walk across the street that its dedicated to walking so people aren't j-walking and things."

MacClain works with his parents at Donovan James, an antique shop just feet from the construction zone.

"Now they opened up this side of the street. It's all starting to move a lot more fluidly," added MacClain.

Butler has been involved in Eagle's development over the years and tells me this isn't the first time this area has seen adjustments.

Butler continued, "A young boy was crossing here at this intersection, and that was back when there were no stop signs. It wasn't long after that, the council put in the stop signs here. But, the stop signs were kind of dysfunctional because you have a lot less cars coming from 2nd Street than you do State Street. A lot of cars are going to get backed up so this signal will be great in this location."

Other than the new signal I asked ACHD about other updates in the area.

"The sidewalk got widened a bit. It meets the new city streetscape standards, so there are pavers out near the sidewalk," said Cody Homan.

Homan also added that trees will be planted with silva cells underneath the sidewalk allowing the water from storm drains to help water the trees but also be filtered at the same time before it enters the sewer system.

ACHD didn't tell me a specific date but they did say the intersection should be fully up and running before Thanksgiving.

