Too loud to sleep! | Overnight construction on HWY 55 making neighbors restless

EAGLE, IDAHO — ITD has been working on HWY 55 for months and is almost done with phase one. Neighbors do not like the noise created at night by the crews.



ITD has been repaving the roadway from State to Horseshoe Bend for months.

Many neighbors are upset with the amount of noise caused by construction.

One neighbor showed me that the noise is maximized because they do not have a sound barrier dividing their home from the highway.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

For weeks now this stretch of Highway 55 in North Eagle has been under construction, but it's not just congestion that's impacting neighbors nearby. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with a woman who says the overnight construction has been keeping folks up all night.

ITD has been working on rehabilitating State Highway 55 between Eagle and Horseshoe Bend for months. This week, wrapping up phase one of the project, which includes re-paving between State Street and Beacon Light.

But to prevent major traffic jams and lane closures during high traffic times, crews have been working on the roadways at night. Neighbors who live along the highway aren't happy about it.

"They start about 9 o’clock at night," said Judy Dahl.

Driving through the neighborhood, I found Dahl outside doing yard work and decided to ask her about the noise.

Dahl continued, "Basically it gets louder and louder as it gets closer to the time to go to bed. It's very loud."

Dahl says the noise is maximized in her area because there is not an updated sound barrier, which wasn't an issue when her family moved in in 2014.

"The more they build north and around here, on an overcapacity highway the noise just keeps growing and growing," added Dahl.

ITD tells me there's a pretty lengthy process to get a sound barrier installed that involves several steps and it would have to prove feasible for the area.

But for Dahl and others nearby, they're inching closer to that much-anticipated peace and quiet..

ITD tells me they still have some work to do with repaving and re-striping this stretch of Highway 55 but they hope to wrap things up by the end of the week.

