Too cold for you? Here are some tips to keep your pets safe in winter weather, too.

EAGLE, Idaho — With the extremely cold temperatures we have had in the Treasure Valley the last several days we talked to a loca veterinarian about a few ways to make sure your pets can stay healthy and safe in the cold conditions.

Dogs:



Shorten the length of walks or time outside so paws don't get harmed.

When bringing dogs back inside, clean paws of ice and snow so it doesn't cause irritation.

Make sure any antifreeze is put up or cleaned up if spilled.

When salting walkways or driveways use pet-friendly snow melt.

Cats:

Just keep them inside! They're more susceptible to hypothermia.



Larger animals:

Feed more than usual. Use more grass-based feed unless already using grain.

Warm the water so it doesn't freeze or get too cold.

Don't over-blanket as the animal itself may overheat.

I'm standing outside in Eagle where apparently it's 16 degrees right now, and if it's too cold for me to be out here, it's probably too cold for your pets, too. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, and I talked with a local vet about what pet owners need to keep in mind during extreme winter weather.

Some dogs live for playtime in snowy conditions but pet owners need to keep some precautions in mind. Doctor Kari Reina of Eagle Veterinary Hospital explained that taking care of our pets during colder weather is a lot like how we take care of ourselves.

"Animals tend to eat more when they are cold, and providing adequate nutrition to be as healthy as possible, kind of like us," explained Reina.

Reina also said that changing the exercise plan for your animal might help prevent harm as well.

Reina told me, "Doing multiple smaller stints rather than one long hour-long walk is probably recommended. The pads on their feet are like the equivalent to our shoes, if they are out for a longer period of time you might want to consider putting booties on."

Doctor Reina recommends when you get back inside check your dog's paws as snow may be trapped between their toes and can cause skin irritation. If you have cats, do your best to keep them inside.

Reina went on saying, "They tend to be more prone to becoming hypothermic, getting hit by a car, and then getting in some sort of danger if they get stuck in the snow outside."

But what about larger animals? I took a trip out to Star to speak with Brittany Eicher, the owner of Eicher horsemanship.

"I see more playful behavior from horses in the cold than I ever do in the summer. they actually really enjoy the cooler temperatures," said Eicher.

I asked Eicher if she changes how she takes care of the horses during the colder weather.

Eicher said, "I think one of the biggest things is to not change what you already doing. Just do more of it."

"One of the biggest things we do when it's cold like this is to feed extra. Especially a grass food so that they can nibble all day long because the best way to keep warm is to burn calories. We use tank heaters in their water because if the water is too cold, some horses won't drink water. So keeping the water warm and ice-free is a really big key to keeping horses in temperatures like this," explained Eicher.

Doctor Reina also advised that if you plan on salting your driveways at all, to buy an animal-safe snow melt so that it won't cause any harm to your pets.