'The Hemingway': An inside look at downtown Eagle's soon-to-be-finished multi-use building

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle is growing, and a bird's eye view shows a changing skyline downtown with the addition of The Hemingway. We had the chance to get a sneak peek into the project to check out the progress.

For the last year and a half, construction blocked the sidewalks at the corner of Old State and Eagle Road. Now, the massive project is almost done.

The three-story building will have 16 condos and a parking garage along with 17,000 square feet of commercial space, which Mark McAllister of The Pacific Companies says will be filled with two restaurants, a few retail stores, a wine bar, and a couple of commercial offices.

"There's been a lot of interest in the residential, and we are really excited to have that absorbed. We are also in exciting negotiations with tenants for downstairs, and we have the restaurant and wine bar operator in place," said McAllister.

But why build this giant building in a small downtown Eagle?

McAllister continued, "The comprehensive plans put forth [show] the kinds of growth and the kinds of uses that need to come into downtown... to make Eagle the most vibrant place it can be."

But speaking with many locals off camera, they say the building doesn't belong with the old town feel. Some even called it an eyesore. However, most agreed new businesses would be great for downtown living but explained the lengthy process of construction and backed-up traffic left a bad taste in their mouths.

"Growth can be uncomfortable while it's occurring, but when the smoke clears, and the dust settles, we've got that vibrancy that comes from those growing pains, and at the end of the day, it incubates the entire downtown," explained McAllister.

McAllister says condo sales will start soon, and for those eager for new Eagle food options, he says that the wine bar and restaurant should be open around late summer.