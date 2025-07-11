EAGLE, Idaho — The Downtown Eagle Mobility Project is inching closer and closer to the finish line, with the second-to-last portion of the project being started by ACHD. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, speaking with one business owner who is being blocked off by the current closure at the intersection of Eagle Road and Old State.

See what is next for the Downtown Eagle Mobility Project

The Downtown Eagle Mobility Project is finally nearing an end after almost a year of closures

"It's just been torn up for so long. We can't wait for it all to be put back together even better," nodded Bodacious Pig Barbecue owner, Joel Anderson.

ACHD's Downtown Eagle Mobility Project has been condensing lanes and closing roads for almost a year now. But the end is finally in sight for business owners like Joel Anderson.

Anderson, looking at the closure, said, "I've been stressing out about the construction and road closure all year. especially when it comes to right in front of us."

ACHD has shut down all traffic through the intersection of Eagle and Old State to update the directions for the intersection.

"If you are going westbound on Old State, when you get to Eagle Road, you will no longer be able to head south. You will have to continue west on the state and utilize Old Park. Big change on Eagle Road, you will have two northbound lanes all the way to Aikens. From there, it will have a right straight and a left turn," explained Jacob Berryman, the project inspector.

Another route to use if going south will be through Second Street and Plaza, or the newly punched through Aikens Street. But for now, detours are directing cars away from the area, which Anderson says has not really impacted business at all.

The restaurant owner says ACHD has made the entire process very easy for the downtown areas.

Joel continued, "They meet with all the businesses once a month, so I've been able to participate in that and voice my concerns. ACHD has also put up signs for us, which is fantastic."

Anderson says parking may be a challenge, as it always is in downtown Eagle, but it's worth it to help support the local businesses.

"We have growth around here. It's been beneficial for us, and every year it keeps getting better and better," finished Anderson

ACHD is hopeful that this portion of the project will be done before school starts up and that the overall project will be done mid to late fall.

