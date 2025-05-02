Telling stories of yesterday: Civil War reenactments held at Eagle Island State Park

EAGLE, Idaho — An interactive history lesson in Eagle is teaching young Idahoans about the Civil War. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, at Eagle Island State Park, where you can watch reenactments like this throughout the weekend.

"I think we need to literally look at the past and learn from it," nodded Idaho Civil War Volunteers President, Gary Keith.

Volunteer Nathan Herring said, "History forgotten is doomed to be repeated."

"It was a war literally in the neighborhoods, at the farms, the houses, affecting citizens. I think people need to look at that today and gain an understanding of how we can better resolve conflict," continued Keith.

More than three million Americans fought in the Civil War, a war that took the lives of about 2% of the American population at the time. But groups like the Idaho Civil War Volunteers are keeping those stories alive with interactive history lessons.

Herring added, "This is a part of our history. It's the fabric of our nation."

Thursday and Friday morning, the group hosted elementary school students who were able to visit several stations to learn about different roles involved in the war, like washing clothes and uniforms, loading artillery, or treating injured soldiers.

This is a way for many of these volunteers to honor their ancestors impacted by the war — but the public is welcome to stop by.

"Getting off the couch, getting out, taking your kids or yourself to a place like this, that's how I started. It's a group that is made for families, and it's a group that will encourage you. They were all beginners at one point," finished Herring.

The volunteers will be holding reenactments all weekend, open to the public. You can find their schedule linked here.