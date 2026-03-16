Southbound Eagle Road to remain closed after a dump truck damaged traffic lights

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Police say that the southbound lanes of Eagle Road at the intersection of Highway 44 (HWY-44) will remain closed for an extended period after a dump truck hit and damaged multiple overhanging traffic lights.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Crews are currently on the scene working to repair the lights.

However, the closure is expected to last until at least 8 p.m.

Commuters who utilize the thoroughfare should plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.