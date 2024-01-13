Snow tubing without a mountain!?!

EAGLE, ID — Gateway Parks is a snow tubing facility in the middle of Eagle Island State Park that has a man-made snow slope with four different lanes for tubing, snowboarding, or skiing.



Eagle Island State Park is home to Gateway Parks Snow Tubing.

The snow slope seen in the park is man-made through blowers.

The staff builds four different lanes that vary in intensity.

One lane after Christmas is designated strictly for skiing and snowboarding.

Staff say the park opens in the first weekend of December and closes typically mid-March.

For more information on prices and the location, you can check out their website here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The gray weather may bog some people down but there is one winter attraction right here in Eagle that can turn your day a little brighter. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston at Gateway Parks. A big man-made tubing hill right smack dab in the middle of Eagle Island State Park. I'm layered up so let's grab a tube and hit the slope. We’ll get up there eventually I promise. See you up top!

"I told him let's go tubing. Let's have some winter fun," one guest told her friend.

That winter fun was shared by many families and friends on the small hill.

The hill manager said, "It's better than video games. Better than being inside. You get to go outside and do things with your family and friends, nothing better than that."

"You don't have to be too young or too old to enjoy something like this. This is for everyone," explained one guest.

One young guest told me, "It’s really fun to do the spins and all the big ones."

For many guests, they say it's the staff at the park that makes their experience even more memorable.

"The people at the top are super friendly. They always make you feel welcome. If you are scared, they will be like oh you will be fine you are safe and they just make you feel really comfortable," said another young guest.

"It's a great time. The staff is super awesome, but it's just like a super welcoming environment," said another.

"It's been super fun and everyone here is super nice and helpful, it's a great time for a few hours," one guest told me.

"Awesome! Definitely coming back! Every year," exclaimed another.

Workers told me they try and keep the park open as long as they can but say that they typically close down through March. Reporting from Gateway Parks I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.

