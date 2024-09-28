Runners compete in the Bob Firman Invitational Cross Country meet

EAGLE, Idaho — Thousands of runners, coaches and spectators are in Eagle this weekend for one of the biggest cross country meets in the region.

Runners took on the 5K course and it's a unique course that uses the trails of Eagle Island State Park and various surfaces to create a good challenge for the athletes.

“It's really cool I like how there is grass, rocks and sand," said Reese Kindag of Boise High. "It is like a real cross country course with a hill too."

Reese Kindag set a new personal record by eight seconds and finished 33rd overall. Audrey Orme paced the Brave with a sixth place finish in the girls elite race as Boise High finished second as a team.

“We did good, better than our last race as this is our third race," said Kindag. "We got a good result and we are going to keep improving as a team."

In the girls elite race it came down to a photo finish with Jaylie Jenkins of Union High School out of Utah barely edging out Adria Favero of Olympus High School also out of Utah. For a complete list of results click here.

In the boys elite race Herriman High School continued their dominance as Tayshaun Ogomo finished first and this Utah High School had three of the top four finishers with Meridian's Nate Stadlancer finishing third.

“We go out kind of easier and then we just close so hard, I think we have one of the best closing teams out there," said Jackson Spencer who finished second. "It was a great race, I think we performed really well."

Bob Firman was there in person handing out medals and shaking the hands of runners. Firman was instrumental in growing the sport of cross country in Idaho and he also taught at Borah High for 40 years.