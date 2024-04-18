Repairs announced for SH-55 between Eagle and Horseshoe Bend

Drivers on State Highway 55 between Horseshoe Bend and State St. should expect delays over the next few weeks as the Idaho Transportation Department makes improvements to the roadway.

Work on the roadway will be limited to weekdays with two lanes open for traffic on weekends.

The construction includes milling and resurfacing the road, giving drivers a smoother ride. The improvements will also improve intersections at Hill Rd, Floating Feather Rd., and Beacon Light Rd in line with the Americans with Disabilities (ADA) guidelines.

Safety improvements along the roadway include replacing the guardrail throughout the area. These improvements will all be made in a combination of day and night construction.

The project also includes the construction of a new bridge in the area. The bridge will allow for traffic and pedestrians to cross under SH-55 in the north end of Avimor. This construction will be carried out at night.

The construction is expected to last until Fall 2024.