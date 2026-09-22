Traffic signals out across Eagle, Star after powerline struck near construction site

EAGLE, Idaho — A power outage is affecting parts of Eagle and Star on Tuesday evening after an excavator hit a power line near the SH-16/SH-44 construction site, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The outage has knocked out traffic signals at the intersections of SH-16 and SH-44, Star Road and SH-44, and SH-16 and Beacon Light Road.

ITD is asking drivers to use alternate routes and plan for delays. Crews are responding to the issue.

The outage map shows multiple outages affecting customers in the Eagle and Star areas, with some individual outages impacting more than 1,000 customers.

The outages began around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the outage map. Estimated restoration times range from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The City of Eagle also canceled Tuesday night's City Council meeting because of the power outage.

The city plans to hold a special council meeting on Thursday to address most of the items that were on Tuesday's agenda. Public hearing items will be deferred to future regular council meetings.

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