Opening night of Eagle Fun Days

EAGLE, IDAHO — Eagle Fun Days kicked off Friday night at Eagle High School, and Idaho News 6 was in attendance speaking with several who came out to enjoy the festivities.



Vendors, rides, and live music filled the parking lot of Eagle High School.

The fireworks show is at 10:30 pm.

The festivities will continue Saturday at 9 am when the city is holding a 10k marathon.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Eagle Fun Days are back and they kicked off Friday at 6 here at Eagle High School. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with several locals who came out to enjoy Family Fun Night.

"It's a fun time out here! Definitely come out and have a fun time," said one excited attendee.

Another explained, "The free stuff! For me, it's the sunglasses. But for others, it's probably the community."

"It is a great opportunity for sports like Eagle High School cheer to do fundraising," said one cheerleader.

One grandparent added, "You should come out to learn about the community and learn about what the community is offering the people in the community."

"The food is delicious," exclaimed one kid.

Another added, "I like the rock climbing. That is so much fun especially."

A few chimed in saying, "Most of the stuff is free!"

"There is a lot of people and you can make new friends. Also, there are a lot of activities and snacks, so I recommend it," smiled one child. He went on to tell me about his favorite part saying, "Probably the firefighter water thing. It was the best. Just a blast. To get wet on such a hot day!"

The fun and festivities continue tomorrow with a 10k marathon starting at 9 am and a 5k marathon starting at 9:15.