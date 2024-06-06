Opening night at the Eagle Rodeo!

EAGLE, IDAHO — The Eagle Rodeo kicked off its 23rd annual show on Wednesday night with cowboys and cowgirls from all across the country.



This is the 23rd annual Eagle Rodeo starting back in 2001.

There are riders from across the country riding this year.

It's rodeo time in Eagle. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with several fans about how excited they are that the 23rd annual Eagle Rodeo is finally kicking off.

One fan said, "Rodeo to me is the kickoff to summer."

Locals of all ages piled into the bleachers Wednesday night as the rodeo kicked off.

"I'm having a blast out here, it's a good environment. We have family riding so we are excited to watch," said another rodeo goer.

One group of girls laughed and said, "I'm ready for the great food. The bucking broncos. I'm excited to ride the mechanical bull."

"Seeing all the food, and everyone having so much fun is just amazing," said another.

I even met up with a rider who helped kickoff the night in the barrel race.

The rider explained, "This is my first rodeo, and I just started recently in December, I was really nervous but once I got out there, it was really fun."

Even members of sponsoring companies like American Family Insurance were out to support the riders.

"Proud to sponsor the Eagle Rodeo and watch all the events take place," said the fan.

One fan told me a summary of what a rodeo was to him saying, "It's a patriotic, family-oriented place where you learn how to raise animals, take care of animals, and get up."

If you didn't make it to the first night, don't worry. There are still three more nights of the roping and riding extravaganza.

