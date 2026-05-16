No arrests or citations after incident involving Eagle Middle School bus, police say

EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle Police Department released that they have made no arrests after a law enforcement incident involving a school bus in Eagle.

According to EPD, on Tuesday, May 12, at approximately 3:55 p.m., Ada County Sheriff's Office and Eagle Police deputies responded to reports that a school bus driver was preventing Eagle Middle School students from exiting the bus due to an issue with a parent at one of the stops.

Police say that while they were en route, officers received an additional report that a parent was at the door of that bus, armed with a knife.

Police arrived at the scene, contacting and detaining the man who was reportedly armed. A deputy entered the bus to speak with the driver. The driver was reportedly also detained while police gathered information.

It was determined that the parent at the door had a pocketknife clipped to his pants.

The children exited the bus safely, and another deputy collected statements and reunited them with their parents.

Police noted that the district bus driver was a substitute driver. EPD emphasized that the driver followed all school district and bus company protocols during the incident.

No citations or arrests have been made, EPD said.

"We appreciate the Durham Bus Company’s and West Ada School District’s cooperation in this investigation," the department said in a Facebook post.