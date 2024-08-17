neffy: Newly FDA-approved epinephrine in the form of a nasal spray

EAGLE, IDAHO — On August 9th, the FDA approved neffy as the first-ever needle-free epinephrine that will be available to be prescribed in upcoming months.



This will be the first needle-free epinephrine.

The drug will have a longer shelf life and be easier to use and store.

There is a newly FDA-approved epinephrine coming to the public soon in the form of a nasal spray. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with a specialist about the new drug.

"It's just so exciting on so many levels. Kids are going to be less afraid of it." Eagle local Heather Langer.

On August 9th the FDA approved a new food allergy epinephrine called neffy. The drug is similar to the typical EpiPen, but instead for the first time, the drug can be received as a nasal spray.

Langer continued,

"For children having a needle is scary. It is just one spray in one nostril."

I spoke with MD Neetu Talreja at the allergy group who herself was involved in some of the research on the product here in the Treasure Valley.

"neffy is easy to use, easy to carry, and easy to administer, and it takes away the pain and anxiety of the patient." Doctor Talreja

Doctor Talreja says that the spray will be released as a prescribed medication in about 7 weeks and with insurance can be purchased at around $25.

"The shelf life is 30 months and it can stay stable at 50 degrees centigrade. You can leave it in your car and not worry about and you can leave it in high temperatures and it will still be good. It's been studied." Doctor Talreja

Langer has been pushing and advocating for this drug for the last few years, having lost her own daughter Reese to anaphylaxis.

"In 2022 I met a pharmaceutical rep in Orlando and we started writing letters to the FDA as to the reason why having a needle-free option would be huge for children to have." Langer

Langer has been advocating for food allergy awareness with ReeseSTRONG, an organization she started, dedicated to her daughter.

"It's important to know that we are living in a food allergy epidemic. In the last decade, the numbers have doubled for people with food allergies. One in 13 children have a food allergy." Langer

Continuing to advocate for food allergy awareness, Langer says that ReeseSTRONG will be holding their 4th annual memorial golf tournament at the Eagle Hills Golf Club on September 18th.