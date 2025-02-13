National Signing Day: Five more Eagle High football players sign letters of intent

EAGLE, Idaho — With football season officially over for a few weeks, it's time for many high school players to decide the next step in their playing career. Today is known in College Football as National Singing Day and at Eagle High School, five seniors signed their letter of intent. Three of those soon-to-be student-athletes will be staying right here in Idaho.

"Excited to finally get it out of the way and getting up there," smiled Jack Giannini when asked about how he feels about the next step in his playing career.

The only vacant chair at the signing was guard Sione Perkins, who graduated early and has already made his way out to Iowa State. Wideout Evan Shaigineik is headed to Lindenwood University, while guard Anthony Toomey is crossing state lines for Montana Western.

Toomey exclaimed, "I was out there for a visit, and it just felt like a giant family. I'm super excited to go out [to Montana]. It's a cool scenario because not a lot of people get to do it."

On the other side of the table, defensive lineman Nate Williams, safety Chance Jones, and linebacker Jack Giannini decided on the University of Idaho.

"We've built this brotherhood over the last four years, and there are previous teammates as well that are already up there— so I think it's a big addition and very exciting for me and my friends to be able to play together again," continued Giannini.

Jones’ older brother Gage is a linebacker at what will be his cross-town rival, Washington State University.

Jones grinned, saying, "We've talked about it a lot. Just being up in the Palouse will be a dream come true. We will be 10 minutes away from each other. Every weekend, we will be together."

The players told me they are proud to continue Eagle's tradition of getting athletes to the next level.

"Hard work pays off. Go as hard as you possibly can at practice," said Toomey.

Jack Gianna finished by saying, "Trust the process, do what the coaches say, buy into the program, and you will come out successful."

Speaking with a few parents off camera, they explained that they are extremely proud and excited to see their kids continue chasing their dreams.