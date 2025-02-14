Made in Idaho: The wonderful aromas of Eagle's Idaho Soap Company

EAGLE, Idaho — Soap typically comes in a bar or a bottle, but at this eagle soap shop, it can look like a potato! I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston taking you inside Idaho Soap Company for this week's Made in Idaho.

It's just like any other morning for Nathan Hoiosen, as his newest batch of handmade soaps fills the room with an abundance of aromas.

"Soap is our main thing, but we also have lotions in several different sizes; we do bath bombs, body butters, shower steamers, lip balms, lip scrubs, and we have a men's line," explained Hoiosen.

Hoiosen and his wife have owned Sweet Tea Living in downtown Eagle for over a decade, where you can find home goods and gifts along with products from the Idaho Soap Company. But once the old owner retired, the couple decided to take over the soap business, beginning a new line of work.

Hoiosen shrugged, saying, "It's just a different mindset. We use a little more creativity. We are local. It's handmade natural soap and natural products."

How Idaho Soap Company makes their product

Being a creative person myself, I asked Nathan to teach me the process.

"I try to make a couple of batches of soap every day because it is a four to six-week curing process," added Hoiosen.

It turns out that making soap is quite the process, a process that Hoiosen makes look easy. But after about thirty minutes, I think I got the hang of it.

After being cured and stamped with their signature logo, Hoiosen says these soaps are then shipped out and used around the valley. You find their sweet-smelling goods at grocery stores and hotels around the valley and even on your way out of Idaho at the Boise Airport

You can try these soaps for yourself by shopping in person or online.