Local bikers kicking off Boise Mountain Bike Festival

EAGLE, IDAHO — Local mountain bike enthusiasts gathered at Eagle Bike Park Friday afternoon to kick off the 5th Annual Boise Mountain Bike Festival.



Local riders have an opportunity to meet local pro rider, Braydon Bringhurst.

There are several classes and clinics that people can sign up for.

All events will be up at Bogus Basin.

This weekend mountain bike lovers across the Treasure Valley will get to enjoy a whole weekend dedicated to their sport! I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston at the Eagle bike park speaking to local famed biker Braydon Bringhurst.

Mountain bikers of all ages geared up at the Eagle Bike Park Friday to kick off the annual Boise mountain bike festival.

"We started the festival about 5 years ago to celebrate the mountain bike community in Boise, Idaho," Braydon Bringhurst famed biker

Bringhurst created the event and says this year's festival is the biggest yet!

"Partnering with the sponsors we have, with Bogus Basin, with the city of Eagle, and then bringing on key members of the community to help this thing flourish and blossom." Bringhurst

"This year we are focused on education. So if you want to work on your mountain bike skills, if you want education on all sorts of topics around mountain biking, we are offering six different skills clinics. We are offering dozens of educational workshops," Erica Davis of Crank Queens Boise.

All of these classes will be guided by experts to make sure you get a top-tier experience.

Davis added, "There is something for anyone and everyone. We have rides for women, rides for youth, and party laps in the skills park.

I spoke with a few excited riders who got in early to start enjoying the trails.

One rider exclaimed, "This is my third bike festival. The thing I'm most excited about every summer."

"Just riding with the community and riding with friends that I might meet or get to know," added another.

"If you want to just come hang and see what's going on, you're more than welcome, to come see it, be part of it, watch the whip off. Just be part of the awesome vibe we put together here," Bringhurst.

The fun all begins at 9 am Saturday up at Bogus Basin where folks will be able to sign up for classes and clinics during the weekend.

