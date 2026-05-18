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Linder Road and Floating Feather to be closed for roundabout construction

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Ada County Highway District
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Posted

EAGLE, Idaho — According to the Ada County Highway District, starting May 18, the intersection of Linder Road and Floating Feather Road will be closed for construction of a new roundabout.

Drivers should use Palmer Lane or Park Lane for north-south travel, and Beacon Light Road or State Highway 44 for east-west travel. ACHD says the intersection is set to remain closed through late 2026.

The work includes installing two-stage pedestrian crossings and Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at each leg of the intersection.

Additionally, this project includes widening Linder Road to two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane.

Detour Map here—

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