Kid's Business Fair in Eagle

EAGLE, IDAHO — Thursday night from 5 to 7 PM Freedom Academy will be hosting their second Kid's Business Fair, allowing students to promote and sell products and items they have created to visitors.



The Kid's Business Fair is fully open to the public.

It will feature over 80 students sharing and selling their homemade products to practice running a business.

The event is on Thursday, March 28th from 5-7 PM.

It will be held at the school's soon-to-be campus.

1173 E Winding Creek Dr, Eagle, ID 83616

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

There is a new type of small business in town; well, several and they may not be owned by who you would think. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston at Freedom Academy where students are learning to become their own business owners.

"Getting started when you're young is just going to help you when you're older," said Jackson Butler, owner of Jackson's Jerky.

At a shop or service, you typically are being helped by someone who is at least 15-16 years old. But, at Freedom Academy in Eagle kids starting at ages 3 and 4 learn how to run their own business.

Adlie Young, the brain behind Lizards to Help Parents, explained, "Just the opportunity to do it is just a great experience for kids and being entrepreneurs because who knows, maybe our business will take off one day."

Before these businesses can take off they need exposure. That is exactly what the school plans to do Thursday night at the second annual Kid's Business Fair! Open to the public, students will share and sell their business ideas to visitors.

"I love to read and I can't ever find a quality bookmark so I made my own," exclaimed Maeley Liles when I asked about her pressed flower bookmarks.

"Keychains made out of beads and suncatchers," Christopher Little said as he explained his small craft that can make your car a little more beautiful.

These kid's businesses have so much to offer from homemade food, crafts, and novelty items, to tech startups and published authors.

"My business can help people with their struggles and that is what I was trying to reach for," said Paige Smith describing her prayer jars.

Speaking with a few teachers they say that the students not only get to learn how to make money but, also get to learn important lessons about hard work and about the the business world.

"It is a lot of fun and a good way to learn," finished Liles.

The Kid's Business fair will go from 5 to 7 pm at the school's future campus you can find here.

