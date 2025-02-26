'It's who we are'; Eagle Fun Days Wet and Wild Parade coming back to Old State after City Council meeting

EAGLE, Idaho — Many gathered at Eagle City Hall for a city council meeting where officials discussed many safety concerns with Eagle Fun Days and came up with many solutions to address those issues.

"It's just what Eagle is and what we say we are. Family-friendly. Live, work, and play. This is a play," said council member Melissa Gindlesperger.

Tuesday night, several gathered in Eagle City Hall for a city council meeting where many public officials discussed the safety concerns that were urging city officials to possibly cancel two major events during Eagle Fun Days.

Josh Herker, the special events coordinator, said, "A surprising amount of people tell us they try to be out of town for Eagle Fun Days. They don't like going to it because of how big it has gotten, or choose not to go to the parade because they feel like it's gotten a little too dangerous for their kids."

For around two hours, the council discussed issues like children’s safety on the road during the parade and attendees not following some of the rules and damaging property, trying to find some solutions to keep the events on the calendar.

"Personally, I think there should be some better mitigation with the floats. Having some people stationed around the four corners of each float. Those people’s sole purpose is to monitor the activity that's coming through," added Gindlesperger.

Other solutions involved putting up plastic barriers along the parade route to keep kids from walking in front of floats. However, the council made it clear. To avoid what they called a “mob mentality,” parade goers have to be able to follow the rules.

Local Kayli Doyon said afterward, "It's one of the things Idahoans love about living here. We are given the opportunity to look out for ourselves. So, I think there is a call to action for the community to show up responsible and respectful in how they conduct themselves that day."

The council decided that with a larger budget for more security and safety barriers, the parade should be able to continue. Not only that, but it also goes back to its traditional route of Old State Street.

"I feel really proud. I feel like the Eagle community came together and acknowledged that this was an important tradition that we were not willing to let go of, and made sure their voices were heard," smiled Doyon.

