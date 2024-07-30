ITD to upgrade roadway between Eagle and Emmett with community input

EAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is setting up a series of community meetings to share updated design plans for improvements to SH-16 between Eagle and Emmett while also encouraging input from the community.

ITD is currently conducting an environmental reevaluation on SH-16 between SH-44 and SH-52, allowing them to study potential impacts the improvements would have on the area.

Two in-person meetings covering the project will be held in August on the following days:



Thursday, August 1 | 4:30-7 p.m. (drop in anytime)

Emmett High School (721 W 12th St, Emmett, ID 83617

Monday, August 5 | 4:30-7 p.m. (drop in anytime)

Eagle Christian Church (100 S Short Rd, Eagle, ID 83616)

Online meetings will also take place from August 1-19, a link to view the virtual meetings will be posted on the ITD project page on August 1.

A project timeline for the SH-16, SH-44 to SH-52 development is available below.