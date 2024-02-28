Idaho charter schools get a *Little* help

EAGLE, ID — Governor Brad Little signed the Accelerating Public Schools Act providing more funds to the charter system aimed at helping new or struggling charters.



The act is supposed to help create more opportunities and accessibility in the charter system.

For more information on the bill visit the Idaho legislature website

Charter schools are a growing option for education across Idaho. Now, with the signing of this act, the charter school system will be getting even more support. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston at North Star Charter where Governor Brad Little just signed the Accelerating Public Charter Schools Act.

Tuesday afternoon, North Star Charter School hosted Idaho Governor Brad Little as he signed the Accelerating Public Charter Schools Act.

Student Abby Liversage said, "For the younger grades I think it's going to provide great opportunities for them to expand leadership abilities."

Speaking with Governor Little, he explained that this act is not directed at all charters.

"The ones that need some help we are going to take the scarce resources at the charter division and the Department of Education and help those schools be successful," said Governor Little.

I spoke to one parent who says she's put her children through a multitude of different school systems and is excited about the extra funding aspect.

The parent explained, "I just think you never are going to know what your kids will need in the future. It can differ from one child to the next."

On Monday I discussed Star Elementary School and how funds are very much needed to build a new school due to the overflow of students. I reached out to West Ada School District for a statement on the charter school money and they said...

“Public schools are set to get facility funding but it hasn’t been determined yet. we would get facility funding instead of lottery money but it’s all still pending in legislation.”

