Ice can't hold back Eagle Fire Department

EAGLE, ID — As the Eagle Fire Department takes part in ice rescue training, they want to spread awareness about the dangers of icy waters.



It is the time of year when most fire platoons train for ice rescues.

It is advised to keep all animals on a leash or in a closed area if near a frozen pond or lake.

Keep your eyes on your children.

Don't let children play near a icy pond by themselves.

When you have fallen through, just remain calm.

If you see someone fall through the ice, call 911 immediately.

Below-freezing temperatures bring more dangers than just icy roads. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, at Optimist Youth Sports Complex, where the Eagle Fire Department plunged into this freezing cold water to practice their response during ice rescues.

When temperatures get below freezing, firefighters report to more than just car accidents.

"The main reason we do these ice trainings is the amount of waterways and ponds that we have in the Eagle area," said Eagle Battalion Chief Nevil Humphreys.

Humphreys says one of the biggest reasons people tend to fall through ice is in an attempt to rescue their pets; situations that can often be avoided.

"If you do have pets or animals, you go out there in the winter time, make sure they are on a leash. Somehow so that they are not going to run off or go onto the ice in these subdivisions. Also, if you have younger kids, don't take your eyes off them for a second. Make sure you know where they are at all times. Don't let them just run off and go onto some ice that may be just barely frozen over and they are going to fall through," explained Humphreys.

One of the best ways you can help first responders is to remain calm during an emergency as best you can.

Humphreys finished by saying, "we try to get there as quickly as we can when we are called out for that."

Humphreys said that if you or someone you are with falls into this situation, do not try to reach them. Instead, immediately call 911 and help will be on the way.