How you can show love to Eagle senior citizens!

EAGLE, IDAHO — The City of Eagle's Art Advisory Committee is holding the "Hearts for Seniors" project to share a little love with Eagle's senior citizens this Valentine's Day.



Eagle residents are invited to help make Valentine's cards for local senior citizens.

You are welcome to make your own card or heart.

You can also pick one up from City Hall, or print one from the City of Eagle's website here.

Once done, drop them off at City Hall to be mailed out to local senior citizens.

DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 12th!

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and the city of Eagle wants to make sure everyone feels the love this year! I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston with more on the community project dedicated to senior citizens.

For the first time, the city of Eagle is holding Hearts for Seniors. Families are invited to make Valentine's cards that will be mailed to local senior citizens.

"I think it's a great outreach for the youth and the seniors to stay connected. It just brings some joy into the community for the seniors and gets really cute hearts for the seniors," said Melissa Gindelsperger.

If you want to get involved you can either make your own or simply pick a valentine up from City Hall. You can also print one out online and drop it off here! I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.