Highway 55 motorcycle crash leaves one dead, investigation underway

EAGLE, Idaho — A 32-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday evening following a collision with a pickup truck at a busy Eagle intersection.

Eagle Police deputies responded to the crash at Highway 55 and West Floating Feather Road just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 55 on a BMW RR motorcycle when a red 2020 Chevy Silverado pickup truck collided with him at the intersection. The 46-year-old male driver of the pickup was turning from northbound Highway 55 onto westbound Floating Feather Road when the crash occurred.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene — the victim's identity will be released by the Ada County Coroner's Office after notifying the next of kin.

Police say that they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but the incident remains under investigation. No charged have been filed at this time.

