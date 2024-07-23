Hateful graffiti sprayed onto fence in Eagle, police investigating

EAGLE, Idaho — On Tuesday, July 23, Police in Eagle received a report of graffiti on fences near Floating Feather Rd and Highway 55.

Police are still investigating the incident but believe that the graffiti was sprayed onto the fences overnight on July 22.

Pictures of the graffiti shared by Police show two messages sprayed onto the fences. One insults Californians while the other targets Eagle's Hispanic community.

Images of the graffiti shared by Police can be seen in the embedded Facebook post from the Eagle Police.

The Eagle Police Department is asking anyone with information on the hateful graffiti to email acsofeedback@adacounty.id.gov or contact the non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.