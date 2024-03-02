Fundraiser hosted for families and victims affected by Hangar collapse

EAGLE, Idaho — Rebuilding Together Fundraiser is being held for victims and families affected by the hangar collapse.



A fundraiser is being held to help raise money for families and victims affected by the hangar collapse.

"It hits home for a lot of people so it's just insane to see them coming all together,” says Christa Brennan.

Community collaboration to raise money for victims' families one month after a deadly building collapse near the Boise Airport.

The event at Banbury Golf Course runs from 5 to 9 P.M. Saturday with a silent and live auction and lots of food.

Ason Edwards, head chef at Banbury Golf Course says, "I got a lot of shrimp sauteed, shrimp and turismo, uh what else I got here, I got a lot of cooked shrimp for the seafood display.”

"I wanted to leave this with the option of having this be whatever, whoever the last person to own could do something with it,” says Titus Gilliam.

Titus Gilliam is the owner of reclaimed lumber products. He donated a wooden charcuterie board for the event.

Gilliam says, “I'm in the construction industry and cared about these people and it kind of hits home, and then the theme of the event, having a lot of charcuterie boards we make those as gifts pretty frequently.”

The board is just one of many items going up for auction alongside a special item from Idaho-native actor Aaron Paul.

Christa Brennan, says, “There is one item that Aaron Paul sold us today he's going to be heavily involved in and that one is definitely priceless.”

100 thousand dollars has already been raised and distributed to help the families of those involved.

Event organizers hope Saturday's fundraiser will offer extra support.

“It's just really helpful to be there when they can't piece their life back together right now and just giving them any kind of help is just one of the most rewarding things so,” says Brennan.

If you don’t sign up for the fundraisers it's not too late, you can still come on Saturday, March 2nd at the Banbury Golf Course and the check-in table will have you covered.