Fuel spill, additional crashes block Hwy 44 at Eagle Rd

Posted at 3:25 PM, Apr 23, 2024
EAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash on Highway 44 near the intersection with Eagle Rd involving a fuel spill that now blocks the roadway in all directions.

The crash was reported at 2:23 pm, drivers in the area are asked to use alternative routes and expect delays.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is reporting several additional crashes in the area of the fuel spill. The intersection at Eagle Rd is shut down completely to both eastbound and westbound traffic.

