Flooding closes Laguna tail, Northside Eagle Rd. Underpass in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — The Laguna Trail and Northside Eagle Rd. Underpass have closed due to flooding according to the City of Eagle.

The news comes after April 4th was marked as the 4th wettest April day on record at the Boise Airport.

Currently, the Boise River is flowing at a rate of 3270 cubic feet per second. Despite being dwarfed by last year's peak flow of 6232 cfs, the river flow is likely to increase as we progress into Spring and is already causing problems for residents looking to enjoy a walk on the Greenbelt.