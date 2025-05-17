Firebird Raceway is kicking off its 54th annual Ignitor Nitro Opener

EAGLE, Idaho — Things are getting loud at the iconic Firebird Raceway between Star, Eagle, and Emmett. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, at the track as they kick off their first big event of the summer.

"It's the oldest major drag racing event in the Pacific Northwest. We are recognized as the longest-running family-operated drag racing facility in the whole country," said Firebird Raceway's general manager, Scott New.

With racing season well underway, the pits at Firebird Raceway are lined with trailers and cars as the track kicks off its 54th annual Ignitor Nitro Opener.

New continued, "World-class competitors come to Firebird every year from all over the world."

New introduced me to Nathan Sitko, a Canadian driver who won the event last year and broke a national record with the Pacemaker Bubble Up team’s funny car.

"We ran in this race last year at 5.51 seconds. It's the quickest anyone has gone in our class," exclaimed Sitko.

The GM smiled, saying, "Making a full pull on a quarter mile at 240, 250, and even 260 miles an hour is a real rush!"

I walked around the pits and talked with drivers and teams about what draws folks to the track.

"If you are a car buff, this is the place to go. It just kind of reminds you of the good old days," said Advanced Clutches driver Rob Youngblood.

Sitko added, "It's a motorsport, unlike any other. It's got and you feel it in your chest when the cars leave the starting line."

No matter what age you are, it's family fun for everyone.

"It's fun to watch all the cars because there are unique cars," said Danica Drennon, a young fan watching near the finish line.

Addison Riess was watching the races with her father and grandfather. She chimed in, "I come here with my family all the time, and I like to watch my dad and grandpa race."

"This is one event not to miss," finished New.

If you want to catch some of these high-power engines in action this weekend with the family, the track is letting military members and kids 15 and under in for free.