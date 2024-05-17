Firebird Raceway holding 53rd Ignitor Nitro Opener

EAGLE, IDAHO — This weekend Firebird Raceway is hosting its 53rd Ignitor Nitro Opener. The races begin at noon on Saturday, May 18.



Over 400 racers have entered into the competition ahead of the weekend races.

Racers traveled out of 13 different states and three different provinces to race at this event.

The races kick off at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Kids 15 and younger can view for free all weekend, and Veterans and first responders can view the event for free on Sunday.

For more information visit the website here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

According to our weather team, it's going to be a nice sunny weekend! So if you're looking for something to do, Firebird Raceway is holding its 53rd Ignitor Nitro Opener.

With over 400 cars from 13 states and three Canadian provinces, the tarmac will be jampacked with action this weekend!

"When it started in 1971, one of the legends in our sport, Don “The Snake” Prudhomme won with his Hot Wheels Cuda here. Here we traverse all these years later, we’ve hosted a lot of these, and there are literally a pit full of AA funny cars here, coming here to try and win the title and try and join the roster of guys like Don Prudhomme and a lot of other famous people," said Firebird GM Scott New.

New says that he wants folks to be able to enjoy the races and the nice weather for low costs. So, veterans and first responders can get in for free on Sunday and kids 15 or younger will be free all weekend.