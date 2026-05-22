The Field of Honor is an awe-inspiring site and it is now the longest-running tribute of its kind in the United States as 600 flags fly at Reid Merrill Park in Eagle.

"It means a lot to our family and our friends just to be able to do something to show our veterans and those that are currently serving that they are not forgotten," said Heather Paredes. "We are free to make whatever choices we want every single day and 100 percent of it is because of them."

WATCH| Check out the video to see the Field of Honor in Eagle

Field of Honor in Eagle honors service men and women both past and present

The Paredes family puts this tribute together every year and every flag has a ribbon to honor a hero. Each flag tells a story, one of which features a picture of SPC Paige Basner in her army uniform, and on the back of the picture is Paige as a young girl at the Field of Honor.

"It just kind of shows how long we have been doing it for one, but also the impact it can make and the inspiration it can have," said Paredes. "It means a lot to have people come out over the years."

However, it wouldn't be possible without the volunteers. Army veteran Chuck Hawkins has volunteered for more than a decade, and he loves greeting people at the field and answering their questions.

"I can't stay away from this place when I know it is here," said Hawkins. "I try to come over not only for me, but to try to help the other people who maybe have questions about what the flags mean."

The volunteers not only help the Paredes family set up this patriotic display, take it down, and guard it at night, but they also ensure there is no overhead and 100 percent of the proceeds raised go to the Military Order of the Purple Heart to help veterans.

"It’s a special thing for me, it really is," said Hawkins. "I think this is a really good way to honor and remember them and it calms me also.”

Flags are still available for purchase at $35 dollars. Family members can put their hero's name on the flag, and when the display ends on May 26, they get to keep the flag, the flag pole, and the insert in the ground so they can fly the flag in their yards.