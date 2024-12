EAGLE, Idaho — You can support Idaho Charities, including Toys for Tots, by purchasing a ticket to the Holidays Home Raffle for a chance to win a home in Avimor worth nearly $650,000.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for $100 each, or you can enter here for a chance to win $500 worth of raffle tickets from Homeraffle.org.

You can view the Avimor home included in the raffle from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. The drawing for the home will be held on Jan. 1, 2025.