EAGLE, Idaho — The City of Eagle has announced that they will begin ticketing cars parked in the wrong areas near Merrill Park due to the area having so many daily visitors.

The City warns that the congestion in undesignated is making the area unsafe. A map posted by the City is (available below) with acceptable parking areas marked in green and areas that will be ticketed marked in red.

Any questions about the ticketing policy should be directed to parks@cityofeagle.org.