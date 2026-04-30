Eagle resident sentenced to 20 years for fentanyl trafficking

EAGLE, Idaho — On Thursday, an Eagle man was sentenced to serve up to 20 years in prison after being convicted on two counts of fentanyl trafficking, reports the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.

48-year-old Patrick Adam Smith must serve a minimum of 10 years before being eligible for parole. Ada County District Judge Nancy Baskin delivered the sentence.

The trafficking convictions stem from an incident on Feb. 21, 2025, when Boise Police responded to a welfare check after a bystander reported a man who was slumped over in their driver's seat while the vehicle was still running.

When officers arrived on the scene, they witnessed the unconscious individual and proceeded to open the car's door— at which point Smith awoke. Police say that Smith appeared to be under the influence of drugs and later failed a field sobriety test.

Officers proceeded to search a backpack owned by Smith, where they discovered a metal tumbler with a false bottom that contained 48.2 grams of fentanyl powder and 152 blue pills. Police also uncovered a "scale, a spoon, and tweezers with white residue, and approximately $12,000 in cash."

Smith later admitted to trafficking fentanyl.

"Yesterday was National Fentanyl Awareness Day — a reminder of the lives this drug has taken, and the families left behind, including in our own community," said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “Today's sentence is a direct response to those who fuel that devastation. The defendant was not a casual user who made a bad decision. He was actively selling fentanyl in our community, and he will be held accountable for that."