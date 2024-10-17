Eagle Public Library relocating 25 new titles; three being taken off shelves completely

EAGLE, IDAHO — The Eagle Public Library Board of Trustees decided to relocate 25 new titles from younger reader shelves to adult sections.



The board decided that 25 titles would be removed and relocated from their normal shelves due to explicit content.

Folks can request more to be removed through a form on the library website.

The board is also considering a new card system that will limit what age range people can borrow from.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The Eagle Public Library Board relocated 25 new titles in accordance with House Bill 710. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston speaking with a board member about what caused books like these to be taken off shelves.

At the most recent meeting, the Eagle Public Library Board addressed 25 titles that have been requested by readers to be taken off or relocated to different shelves.

"The common thread with most of them was that there was some sort of explicit sexual reference. Most of them were found in the children and teen section," said board member Brian Almon.

Local Elizabeth Tabb added, "I believe we should keep a close eye on that and not allow children to see those kinds of things."

Speaking with Almon he explained that he understands these concerns firsthand, having five young children of his own.

"Some of my children are starting to read whatever they can get their hands on. I think that's a good thing. I want them to read literature and see what is out there. But, at the same time, we as parents have the responsibility to keep them corralled to an extent. Everyone will draw the line at some point. I think we as a board need to figure out where is our community," continued Almon.

Some of the people I talked to seem to be on board.

Sandra Borbones said, "I think it's appropriate. I feel like kids are not allowed to be kids anymore. You are only a child for one short time in your life."

"I have seen it at other libraries and it's really over the top. I've seen it on the internet and what kids are exposed to," stressed Tabb.

One of the ideas the board has discussed is tiered library cards.

Almon explained, "So parents can opt-in to have their children have a library card where they can only get books out of the kid's section or the teen's section."

Almon asks folks who find a book inappropriately placed to talk to the librarian about any concerns.

