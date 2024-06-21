Watch Now
Eagle Public Library invites neighbors of all ages to week of learning events

Matt Pearl
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jun 21, 2024

EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle Public Library is gearing up for a week full of events, inviting adults, teens, and kids in the area to participate in all kinds of summer fun.

A full list of events at the Eagle Public Library is available here, some of the highlights include:

Monday, June 24:

  • 10:30 am: Baby Readers! Library Corner

Tuesday, June 25:

  • 9:30 am: Adults: Morning Brew News Chat
  • 10:30 am: Storytime! Outside, Front of Library
  • 2:00 pm: Kids' Class: Safari Party! Outside, front Library

Wednesday, June 26:

  • 10:30 am: Music and Rhyme! Outside, Front of Library
  • 11:30 am: Adults: Let’s Play Scrabble! Library Corner
  • 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm: Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Eagle Senior Center
  • 4:00 pm: Teen-Time Lounge: Polymer Bouncy Ball Experiment! Library Back Patio

Thursday, June 27:

  • 10:30 am: Storytime! Outside, Front of Library
  • 2:00 pm: Kids' Class: Family Tie-Dye Day! Front of Library
  • 6:30 pm: Books Before Bed Storytime! Library Corner

Saturday, June 29:

  • 9:00 am - 2:00 pm: Eagle Saturday Market & Kids’ Craft: Camping Necklaces! Eagle City Hall campus!
