Eagle Public Library invites neighbors of all ages to week of learning events

EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle Public Library is gearing up for a week full of events, inviting adults, teens, and kids in the area to participate in all kinds of summer fun.
A full list of events at the Eagle Public Library is available here, some of the highlights include:
Monday, June 24:
- 10:30 am: Baby Readers! Library Corner
Tuesday, June 25:
- 9:30 am: Adults: Morning Brew News Chat
- 10:30 am: Storytime! Outside, Front of Library
- 2:00 pm: Kids' Class: Safari Party! Outside, front Library
Wednesday, June 26:
- 10:30 am: Music and Rhyme! Outside, Front of Library
- 11:30 am: Adults: Let’s Play Scrabble! Library Corner
- 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm: Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Eagle Senior Center
- 4:00 pm: Teen-Time Lounge: Polymer Bouncy Ball Experiment! Library Back Patio
Thursday, June 27:
- 10:30 am: Storytime! Outside, Front of Library
- 2:00 pm: Kids' Class: Family Tie-Dye Day! Front of Library
- 6:30 pm: Books Before Bed Storytime! Library Corner
Saturday, June 29:
- 9:00 am - 2:00 pm: Eagle Saturday Market & Kids’ Craft: Camping Necklaces! Eagle City Hall campus!