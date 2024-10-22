Eagle preparing for 2nd Annual Night of 1000 Pumpkins

EAGLE, Idaho — The City of Eagle is preparing for its 2nd Annual Night of 1000 Pumpkins and is seeking help from locals to set up and break down the event.



The event starts at 6 pm on Saturday, October 26th.

Folks are invited all week to carve pumpkins at City Hall to help get to 1000 pumpkins.

The city is looking for volunteers to help set up and clean up before and after the event.

If you see the Idaho News 6 pumpkin, take a picture of or with it and tag us on social @idahonews6 !

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Halloween is only a week away and the City of Eagle is excited to celebrate with their 2nd Annual Night of 1000 Pumpkins. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston carving pumpkins and speaking with organizers as they prepare for the event.

Once again locals are stopping by Eagle City Hall to carve a pumpkin or two for the city’s 2nd Annual Night of 1000 Pumpkins.

"Last year it seemed like everything went great. The takeaway was that it was a hit. People loved it and we have a lot of people looking forward to it this year," said Eagle Special Events Coordinator Joshua Herker.

Asked why they were so excited about the event, one local carver exclaimed, "Yes, very excited because it's important to give back to the community."

"We will have our trunk-or-treat where you can get some candy for the kids. Come dressed up. We will also have a chili cook off in the community hall. We will have a DJ playing fun Halloween music too," continued Herker.

All this along with the 1000 carved pumpkins lying around for visitors to see. But carving 1000 pumpkins is quite the task so everyone is invited to come in from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week to carve their own!

Herker also explained that any extra hands for set up and break down would be much appreciated.

Herker added, "If they could contact Eagle Parks and Recreation, we can communicate with them. If they feel like showing up in the morning to help get everything up or at about 9 to clean things up at night."

"It's good for volunteer work and the Halloween spirit," said another two carvers.

Starting at 6 pm Saturday night you can come enjoy all the festivities, and if you find our Idaho News 6 pumpkin take a picture with it and tag us on social media @idahonews6 !