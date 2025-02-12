Eagle Police seek information regarding fight at Luxe Reel Theater

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Police are seeking the public's help to identify individuals who may have information about a fight that occurred at the Luxe Reel Theater on December 22, 2024.

Detectives are looking to identify several juveniles or young adults who might have additional details about the altercation. In a Facebook post, Eagle Police say the incident took place at the Luxe Reel Theater in Eagle. They are urging anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos to come forward.

Detective Lam Thai is the contact person for this investigation. Individuals with information can reach out via email at lthai@adacounty.id.gov or through the non-emergency dispatch number at 208-377-6790. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted at 343cops.com.

The Eagle Police Department continues to investigate the incident.