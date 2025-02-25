Watch Now
Eagle police seek help in locating missing 14-year-old girl

EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 14-year-old Lielah McIntyre, who was last seen in Eagle around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.

Police say that McIntyre left a note at her mother's home, saying she “just needed time away,” but has not returned. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black hoodie with green writing and white and blue Converse-style shoes.

Family members believe McIntyre may be with an unknown male she had been communicating with on Snapchat, or possibly a friend.

Anyone with information on McIntyre's whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Kelch at skelch@adacounty.id.gov. If you see her, please call dispatch immediately.

