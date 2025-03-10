Eagle police respond to two-vehicle crash, driver arrested for aggravated DUI

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Police and Ada County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Saturday night near the intersection of Highway 55 and E. Hill Rd.

The collision occurred just after 11:30 p.m. when a gray Kia Sportage, driven by a 28-year-old woman traveling southbound on Highway 55, was struck by a gray Ford F-250. According to preliminary investigations, the Ford F-250, driven by 35-year-old Ammon Rice, had been traveling eastbound on E. Hill Rd. at the time of the crash.

Eagle Police Department

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Following his release from the hospital, Rice was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence. Police say this marks Rice’s third DUI arrest in the past ten years.

This collision is under investigation by the ACSO Collision Reconstruction Unit.