Eagle Police respond to reports of reckless e-bike drivers

EAGLE, Idaho — In the last few weeks, Police in Eagle have received multiple reports of riders on electronic dirt bikes (e-bikes) riding recklessly on sidewalks and streets, as well as through Guerber Park at high speeds during soccer games.

On one occasion, an Eagle Police deputy attempted to speak with one of the riders, who told the officer he couldn't catch him and quickly sped off.

On June 6, a deputy conducting a patrol at the Eagle Sports Complex found two riders on e-bikes matching the description from the incidents mentioned previously. When deputies attempted to intercept them, the riders split up and sped away in different directions.

Following a chase, one of the riders was taken into custody after heading towards Horseshoe Bend at speeds of 10-30 mph over the posted speed limits.

The rider was identified as a 15-year-old who did not possess a driver's license. He was booked into the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center for felony fleeing and eluding.

The bike was identified as a Talaria Sting MX3, an e-bike that's capable of reaching speeds of 65 mph.

Ada County Sheriff's Office drone operators tracked the other rider with an aerial drone. They caught the rider evading police through Dry Creek Cemetery , driving over around 100 graves, while avoiding deputies.

Deputies halted their pursuit, but the rider continued to drive recklessly and eventually crossed lanes on Highway 55, driving into oncoming lanes at high speeds.

This second rider was later identified as another 15 year old boy. His charges have been routed to the Ada County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office for review.