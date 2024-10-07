Eagle Police arrest man on charges of enticing a child

EAGLE, Idaho — Monday morning, the Eagle Police Department, with the help of Star Police and Ada County Sheriff's Office ACTION deputies, arrested a man for enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device, and sexual exploitation of a child. Both are felony charges.

Detectives do believe there could be more victims.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Jarold Burris engaged in inappropriate communication with what Burris believed to be a 15-year-old girl, but was actually communicating with an Eagle Police Detective. Detectives were in conversation with Burris from April 2024, until October 7.

Ada County Sheriff's Office reports that Burris traveled to meet up with the believed child at the Eagle Sports Complex. He was then booked into the Ada County Jail.

If you have any information contact Ada County Sheriff's Office here.