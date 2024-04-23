Watch Now
Eagle High School students win Percussion Scholastic Concert A Class World Champions title

Posted at 8:57 PM, Apr 22, 2024
EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle High School Percussion Ensemble played its way to victory as the Percussion Scholastic Concert A Class World Champions in the WGI World Percussion Championship in Ohio.

The musicians were congratulated in a release sent by the West Ada School District on Monday evening.

Eagle High School extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Eagle High percussion students, phenomenal EHS Band parent support team, band director T. J. Eriksen, percussion director Rob Sullens, and percussion staff members Sean Mullarkey and Luis Manjarrez for their outstanding achievement. Their commitment to musical excellence serves as an inspiration to all and solidifies their place among the elite in the world of percussion.

