Eagle High School showing Eagle youth the magic of music

EAGLE, IDAHO — Eagle High School's Orchestra will be hosting a string workshop on Saturday, April 13th, to help kids 5 and up who don't have string instrument experience learn the magic of string orchestra.



According to Save the Music Foundation, music programs have seen budget cuts nationwide due to a lack of parental support.

Eagle High School's orchestra is focused on keeping music present among youth.

Kids can learn a lot from music. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, and I met up with the head of Eagle High School's orchestra to learn more about what they are doing to keep music education in Eagle schools.

"Just giving students a place to belong somewhere, in our day and age, it's fantastic. I love being a part of it," said Eagle High School Orchestra Director, Dawn Johnson.

I visited Johnson's office to discuss the positive impacts music has to offer.

Johnson continued, "It builds your confidence and of course, there is all the enhancing your brain and learning that comes from it, but just the success and the sense of belonging."

That belonging is what Johnson says keeps kids involved with music. Kids like Kate Kuehn who picked up music in 4th grade.

Kuehn explained, "The biggest thing has definitely been the social aspect for me. I have definitely improved, a lot with my instrument, but I've met a lot of really amazing people through playing music."

"Kids are just not as focused on music and we just get less and less kids as time goes on," said Kuehn.

To keep music present in local youth, Johnson and the orchestra are hosting an orchestra strings workshop this weekend.

Johnson said, "This camp, they come, they get to work with high school students. They get one on one. Like 'hey, let's fix this', or 'let's try this', and just help them succeed on their instrument. Instead of getting lost in the masses, they get an opportunity to play. Then they get to actually play with us."

Johnson says if families are interested in signing their children up for the camp they can visit the Eagle High School Orchestra website.

