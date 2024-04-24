Eagle High Percussion Ensemble wins WGI World Percussion Championship

EAGLE, IDAHO — The Eagle High School Percussion Ensemble won the WGI World Percussion Championship Friday night, becoming the first scholastic team from Idaho to not only attend the competition but win it as well.



This is the first time any scholastic group from the state of Idaho has attended this competition.

They are now the first scholastic group from Idaho to win as well.

They won first place in prelims on Thursday with a score of 88.7.

They won the finals on Friday with a score of 92.

If you want to help fund the group's return to the competition click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Eagle High School gave Idaho a new first. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I've been keeping you up to date on EHS’s Percussion Ensemble as they competed in the WGI World Percussion Championship. Tuesday afternoon I met up with a few members to re-live the exciting moments of their championship run.

"Honestly it still doesn't feel real," said Sophomore Sophia Meyer.

Junior Parker Greason exclaimed, "We went there. We did our job. It was a great feeling to be able to come back with that victory."

Eagle High School’s Percussion Ensemble took off for the WGI World Percussion Championships last Tuesday, being the first scholastic team from Idaho to ever attend.

Meyer laughed and said, "They were like, what are these potato pickers doing out here?"

"Gosh, it was breathtaking. Walking up your heart is beating a thousand times a minute," explained Greason.

"I was fully prepared for anything to happen on the floor in the first performance. I know the pressure of the activity. I’ve seen many very experienced ensembles absolutely crumble under the pressure," said Percussion Director Rob Sullens.

But the Mustang Ensemble withstood the pressure!

Band Director T.J. Eriksen smiled recalling, "We walked out of the Nutter Center in Dayton, and we are looking at our recap. I look, we are first place in our division. Like what? Couldn’t believe it!"

Greason explained he underestimated their talent saying, "I was thinking maybe third, maybe second. Maybe we get to perform again maybe. It's not guaranteed. All we are guaranteed is that first performance."

Eagle moved on to finals after placing first in prelims with a score of 88.7. They then went on to win in the finals with a score of 92 points even, becoming not just the first scholastic group from Idaho to attend, but also the first to win.

"There are groups that attend WGI for decades, and they never make finals. Much less medal. Much less win," said Sullens.

Meyer re-living the moment in her head said, "My friend was sobbing. Rob Sullens and Eriksen were super emotional. We all were."

But winning was just the cherry on top for Eriksen.

Eriksen told me, "Exposing those kids to what is going on in the rest of the world, the country, in this activity, was the main reason we wanted to go."

"It changed my life. I can't wait to see where I go with this," finished Greason.

Now the bar has been set. However, it takes a lot of money and support to get back. If you want to donate and help the group return in the coming years you can donate to the West Ada Fundraiser here.